Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 1
Columbus 4 Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 0
Ottawa 6 N.Y. Islanders 5
San Jose 2 Florida 1
Winnipeg 7 Vegas 4
Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 1
New Jersey 2 Colorado 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 7 Utica 6 OT
Toronto 3 Belleville 1
Syracuse 2 Laval 1
Texas 5 Grand Rapids 4 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 7 Hershey 2
Hartford 5 Rochester 4 (SO)
Providence 3 Binghamton 2
WB/Scranton 5 Milwaukee 4 (OT)
Charlotte 4 Springfield 1
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Iowa 5 San Antonio 3
San Diego 3 Ontario 2
Bakersfield 4 Stockton 3 (SO)
---
NBA
Golden State 133 Orlando 112
Washington 109 Detroit 91
Toronto 120 Indiana 115
Miami 105 Charlotte 100
Oklahoma City 111 Minnesota 107
Sacramento 107 Chicago 106
San Antonio 95 Memphis 79
Utah 114 New Orleans 108
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
---