Wales edges Springboks 24-22 to likely end Coetzee reign

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales topped South Africa 24-22 after blowing a 21-3 lead and likely ended the two-year reign of Springboks rugby coach Allister Coetzee on Saturday.

Wales scored all three of its tries in the first 33 minutes, including a pair on debut by centre Hadleigh Parkes on the day he became eligible.

The Springboks, outfoxed by kicks and a chargedown in that first spell, gradually protected the ball better and replied with three tries of their own to hit the front for the first time at 22-21 with 15 minutes to go.

Then Leigh Halfpenny kicked Wales in front with 12 to go, and errors by both teams prevented them from finishing the other off.

After the Springboks turned over the ball in the Welsh half and the final whistle blew, Coetzee jerked back in his chair in anger and stormed off the coaches' bench. But even if his Springboks had won a third straight test on their European tour, he's still not expected to survive a review this month.