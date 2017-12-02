WHL Roundup: Tyler Steenbergen helps Broncos rally past Warriors in OT

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen tied the game late in the third period before winning it in overtime as the Swift Current Broncos topped the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-6 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Glenn Gawdin had two goals and two assists for the Broncos (19-5-2). Matteo Gennaro, Aleksi Heponiemi and Connor Horning rounded out the attack.

Tristin Langan struck twice for Moose Jaw (20-5-2) with Branden Klatt, Tate Popple, Tanner Jeannot and Brayden Burke also chipping in.

Logan Flodell kicked out 25 shots for the win in net as Brody Willms turned away 27 shots in defeat.

Swift Current went 2-for-4 on the power play and the Warriors were scoreless on two attempts.

---

RAIDERS 5 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Parker Kelly had the winner in the third period and Ian Scott stopped 26 shots as Prince Albert toppled the Hitmen.

Cole Fonstad, Max Martin, Justin Nachbaur and Sean Montgomery supplied the rest of the offence for the Raiders (11-10-5).

Jakob Stukel scored twice for Calgary (7-15-4) and Jake Bean had the other. Nick Schneider kicked out 24 shots in defeat.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Evan Weinger scored a pair of short-handed goals in the first period and added an assist as Brandon downed the Hurricanes.

Ty Lewis, Cole Reinhardt and Connor Gutenberg also had goals for the Wheat Kings (18-7-1), who got 32 saves from Logan Thompson.

Calen Addison responded in the third for Lethbridge (11-13-1). Reece Klassen combined with Stuart Skinner for 33 saves in defeat.

---

PATS 4 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Sam Steel had two goals and an assist as Regina doubled up the Rebels.

Matt Bradley and Jake Leschyshyn added the others for the Pats (14-12-2) and Tyler Brown turned away 21 shots.

Jacob Herauf and Reese Johnson scored for Red Deer (9-16-3), which got 27 saves from Ethan Anders.

---

TIGERS 4 ROYALS 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Linus Nassen scored the winner 1:18 into overtime as the Tigers edged Victoria.

Gary Haden, Mark Rassell and David Quenneville also chipped in for Medicine Hat (16-10-0). Michael Bullion combined with Jordan Hollett for 17 saves and the win in net.

Chaz Reddekopp, Tyler Soy and Igor Martynov found the back of the net for the Royals (18-9-3). Griffen Outhouse turned aside 37 shots for Victoria.

---

GIANTS 5 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Tyler Benson had two goals and an assist as Vancouver got past the Cougars.

James Malm, Milos Roman and Ty Ronning rounded out the attack for the Giants (12-12-4). David Tendeck kicked out 32 shots for the win in net.

Jared Bethune, Josh Anderson and Josh Maser scored for Prince George (9-14-4). Tavin Grant stopped 30 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Sean Richards scored the winner at 16:30 of the third period and Carter Hart stopped 32 shots as Everett defeated the Blazers.

Matt Fonteyne and Connor Dewar, into an empty net, also chipped in for the Silvertips (14-12-2).

Nolan Kneen had a power-play goal for Kamloops (12-14-0) and Dylan Ferguson made 20 saves in net.

---

ROCKETS 4 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Liam Kindree had the winner in a three-goal second period to lift Kelowna past the Chiefs.

Carsen Twarynski, Nolan Foote and Dillon Dube also scored for the Rockets (16-8-3). James Porter turned aside 31 shots for the win in net.

Zach Fischer and Luke Toporowski found the back of the net for Spokane (14-10-3), which got 21 saves from Donovan Buskey.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Zack Andrusiak struck twice and Matt Berlin kicked out 23 shots as Seattle sunk the Americans.

Sami Moilanen, Noah Philp and Tyler Carpendale supplied the rest of the offence for the Thunderbirds (12-12-3).