Australia 306-6 at tea on 2nd day of day-night Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Australia — Shaun Marsh batted through the first session, surviving an lbw decision against him and losing two partners on his way to an unbeaten 49 to help Australia reach 306-6 at tea on day two of the day-night Ashes test.

Australia added 97 in the session for the loss of two wickets, with Stuart Broad getting a vital breakthrough in the first over and Craig Overton ending an 85-run stand for the sixth wicket when he dismissed Tim Paine (57) late in the session.

The Australians hadn't added to their overnight 209-4 when Broad, after a brief rain delay, struck on the third ball to trap Peter Handscomb (36) in front with a ball that moved sharply off the seam and hit him in front of the stumps.

The wicket gave England the advantage with the pacemen bowling a fuller length and getting good movement off the seam to trouble the Australians middle-order.

Jimmy Anderson had two lbw decisions from umpire Chris Gaffaney in successive overs overturned on review by the Australians during the period, with Marsh and Paine each getting a reprieve.

In the 90th over, Marsh was given out on 29 with the total at 240-5 when Anderson hit him on the knee roll but TV tracker technology showed the ball was going over middle stump.

In the 92nd over, Paine was on 24 when he also was hit in front but the tracker technology indicated the ball was going over.

Marsh also gave a half-chance on 31 when his edge from Moeen Ali fell just short of England skipper Joe Root at first slip, but otherwise was solid defensively in his 137-ball innings.

Paine reached his 50 from 91 balls with a two straight down the ground against Chris Woakes only two balls after lofting Ali out of the ground for six.

It was a third test half century for Paine, who missed seven years of test cricket before his recall for this series, and was rewarded for his determined approach.