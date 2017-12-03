Blasts fails to bring down upper section of Silverdome

PONTIAC, Mich. — A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the former Detroit Lions' former home.

Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen.

Rick Cuppetilli is executive vice-president with Adamo. He tells the Detroit Free Press that 10 per cent of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews are investigating.

Cuppetilli says that unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.