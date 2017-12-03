Falcons' offensive momentum derailed in loss to Vikings
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons' offensive revival proved to be short-lived.
Minnesota's stingy
Ryan threw for only 173 yards, his lowest total in four years, as the Falcons settled for three field goals in a 14-9 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
After averaging more than 31 points in three straight wins, the Falcons were shut down by a Minnesota
"At the end of the day we have to make plays," said wide receiver Julio Jones, who had only two catches for 24 yards one week after having 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Tampa Bay. "We're too explosive to not make plays and we're a way better ballclub than nine points."
The Falcons (7-5) led the league by converting 48
"That's been a strength of ours over the last few weeks and it certainly was not today," said Falcons coach Dan Quinn.
Atlanta's
With first-year
"We want to get this taste out of our mouth," Jones said. "They were just the better team today. We have to get back in rhythm. Like I said, we were just missing, offensively. Defensively, they did a great job."
Running back Devonta Freeman's return after missing two games with a concussion wasn't enough to keep Atlanta's
Freeman gave credit to Minnesota's
"They play good football," Freeman said. "They're disciplined. They play sound
The frustrating pace was set on Atlanta's opening possession. The Falcons held the ball for 15 plays but settled for the first of three field goals by Matt Bryant, a 38-yarder. The Falcons drew three penalties, including two holding calls, on the drive.
Ryan had thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game since a 38-0 loss at Carolina on Dec. 13, 2015. He was held to his low for yards passing since having 172 yards in a 33-10 loss to Seattle on Nov 10, 2013.
"We knew it was going to be tough sledding at times, but we've got to be more productive and put ourselves in better positions," Ryan said. "When we get our chances on third downs, we've got to make some plays."
It was an impressive statement for the Vikings'
"We are going to be up to the task no matter who the team is," Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said. "We knew how great of an
