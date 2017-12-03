Injured Porzingis, Hardaway out for Knicks vs. Magic

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis will miss Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic because of a sprained right ankle.

The Knicks announced an hour before tipoff that Tim Hardaway also would miss the game, leaving the team without its top two leading scorers.

Porzingis, who is averaging 25.8 points per game, sprained his ankle in Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat. Hardaway, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, has a left leg injury.

___