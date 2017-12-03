Kohli's unbeaten 225 guides India to 500-5 on day 2 vs SL

NEW DELHI — Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 225 and shared a 135-run stand with Rohit Sharma to guide India to 500 before Sri Lanka took a wicket with the ball before lunch on day two of the third cricket test.

In reaching his sixth double century, Kohli overtook Brian Lara as the player to score most 200s as test captain. Lara scored five of his nine career test double centuries as West Indies captain. Legendary Australian batsman Don Bradman posted 12 double centuries, but only four of those as test captain.

Kohli resumed Sunday on 156, with India at 371-4, and helped India add 129 in the morning session without losing a wicket until Lakshan Sandakan (3-148) had Rohit (65) caught behind off a bottom edge.

The fifth-wicket pair set a hectic pace, scoring 71 runs in the first hour and another 58 in the second.

After scoring 213 in Nagpur, Kohli scored his second consecutive double hundred off 238 balls. Overall, he has batted for 391 minutes, facing 266 balls and hitting 23 boundaries.