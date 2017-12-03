Leganes rallies to defeat Villarreal and end losing streak

MADRID — Leganes rallied with three goals in the final 20 minutes to defeat Villarreal 3-1 and halt a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The victory moved Leganes from 11th to seventh in the standings, only one point behind sixth-place Villarreal.

Leganes's last league win had been against Athletic Bilbao in October, although it recently had two Copa del Rey victories against second-division club Valladolid in the Round of 32.

Daniel "Raba" Rabaseda put Villarreal ahead in the 60th minute at Butarque Stadium, but the hosts recovered with goals by Diego Rico in the 72nd, Nabil El Zhar in the 81st and Gabriel Pires in injury time.

Leganes had scored only once in its last four league games.

Second-place Valencia plays at mid-table Getafe later on Sunday with a chance to move within two points of leader Barcelona, which was held to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday for its second consecutive setback in the league.

Third-place Atletico Madrid got within six points of the lead by defeating Real Sociedad 2-1, while fourth-place Real Madrid missed a chance to move closer to the top after a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

