Montreal's David La Rue sets speedskating record at World Cup in Calgary
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Montreal speedskater David La Rue set a world junior men's record in the 1,500 metres on Sunday morning in ISU World Cup action at Calgary's Olympic Oval.
La Rue, 19, posted a time of one minute 44.37 seconds, eclipsing the mark of American Brian Hansen, who, in December 2009, clocked in at 1:44.45.
Racing continues Sunday afternoon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Did a Trump tweet just strengthen Mueller's case for obstruction of justice?
-
University grapples with sexual-assault allegations against football players
-
Law aims to protect 'particularly vulnerable' Alberta pet owners from huge vet bills
-
How Chris Garnier became a suspect in the killing of an off-duty police officer