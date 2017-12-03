OHL Roundup: Smereck scores OT winner as Firebirds topple Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jalen Smereck scored 28 seconds into overtime to lift the Flint Firebirds to a 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Connor Roberts, Maurizio Colella and Jake Durham also scored for the Firebirds (9-17-2).

William Sirman, Aaron Luchuk and Jake Smith supplied the offence for Windsor (15-10-2).

Luke Cavallin turned aside 30 shots for Flint. Brock Baier made 21 saves for the Spitfires.

Windsor went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Firebirds failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 3

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon scored twice and Matthew Strome had a goal and two assists as the Bulldogs defeated Mississauga.

Marian Studenic and Justin Lemcke also scored for Hamilton (16-6-6) while Ryan Moore chipped in with three helpers.

Michael McLeod, Merrick Rippon and Nicolas Hague supplied the offence for the Steelheads (11-16-1).

---

FRONTENACS 6 COLTS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matt Hotchkiss scored twice as the Frontenacs downed Barrie.

Ryan Cranford, Brett Neumann, Tyler Burnie and Nathan Dunkley also scored for Kingston (15-7-6) and Eemeli Rasanen had three assists.

Zachary Magwood and Ryan Suzuki scored for the Colts (15-9-3).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 67'S 0

OTTAWA — Tyler Johnson stopped 32 shots as Sault Ste. Marie blanked the 67's.

Tim Gettinger, Barrett Hayton, Jack Kopacka and Boris Katchouk scored for the Greyhounds (23-3-2).

Olivier Tremblay turned away 28 shots for Ottawa (14-13-2).

---

STING 4 GENERALS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Jordan Ernst scored twice and set up another goal as the Sting defeated Oshawa.

Curtis Egert and Anthony Salinitri also scored for Sarnia (22-5-2).

Riley Stillman had the lone goal for the Generals (12-15-2).

---

RANGERS 3 OTTERS 2 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Adam Mascherin scored 1:43 into overtime to lift Kitchener over the Otters.

Greg Meireles and Adam Liska also scored for the Rangers (18-9-2).

Kyle Maksimovich and Jordan Sambrook had goals for Erie (10-13-5).

---

SPIRIT 3 ICEDOGS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Duncan Penman's goal midway through the second period stood as the winner as the Spirit defeated Niagara.

Damien Giroux and Cole Coskey also scored for the Saginaw (14-10-3).

Kirill Maksimov scored the lone goal for the IceDogs (13-9-5).