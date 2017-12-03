QMJHL Roundup: Barre-Boulet scores OT winner as Armada edge Tigres

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet's second goal of the game was the overtime winner, lifting the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 5-4 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Sunday in Quebec Major Juinor Hockey League action.

Luke Henman, Maxime Collin and Joel Teasdale also scored for the Armada (19-5-2).

Jerermie Beaudin, Ivan Kosorenkov, Vitalii Abramov and Jimmy Huntington scored for the Tigres (12-13-4).

Francis Leclerc kicked out 26 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 25 saves for Victoriaville.

The Armada went 1 for 8 on the power play. The Tigres were 0 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

TITAN 6 WILDCATS 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored a hat trick and Jordan Maher had a goal and three assists as the Titan defeated Moncton.

Ethan Crossman and Noah Dobson also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (17-8-5).

Julien Tessier had two goals for the Wildcats (13-14-3) and Jeremy McKenna also scored.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 FOREURS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Peyton Hoyt scored twice as the Screaming Eagles defeated Val-d'Or.

Phelix Martineau and Egor Sokolov also scored for Cape Breton (15-12-2).

Mathieu Nadeau and Ivan Kozlov scored for the Foreurs (13-15-1).

---

SEA DOGS 3 REMPARTS 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Anthony Boucher scored in the shootout as Saint John edged the Remparts.

Kevin Gursoy and Robbie Burt scored for the Sea Dogs (8-16-6) in regulation.

Tomas Dajcar and Philipp Kurashev replied for Quebec (18-9-4).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 OCEANIC 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Mathieu Bellemare stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Olympiques shut out Rimouski.

Anthony Beauchamp, Alex Breton and Anthony Gagnon supplied the offence for Gatineau (14-10-4).

Jimmy Lemay kicked out 20 shots for Rimouski (18-7-4).

---

PHOENIX 4 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Evan MacKinnon scored twice as Sherbrooke beat the Sagueneens.

Benjamin Tardif had a goal and an assist and Marek Zachar also scored for the Phoenix (14-9-7).

Zachary Lavigne and Jeremy Groleau scored for Chicoutimi (11-14-3).

---

ISLANDERS 4 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Pascal Aquin scored twice as Charlottetown downed the Cataractes.

Gregor MacLeod and Sullivan Sparkes also scored for the Islanders (17-10-1).

Cameron Askew scored for Shawinigan (8-21-1).