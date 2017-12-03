Radulov, Seguin score in shootout; Stars beat Blackhawks 3-2

DALLAS — Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

It was Dallas' second win in three nights against Chicago, with both games extended beyond regulation.

Radulov, who also scored the game's first goal, and Seguin both skated across Anton Forsberg and put in short shots from the left side.

Ben Bishop stopped shots by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane with his pads. Bishop made 33 saves.

Radek Faksa scored his fifth goal in the last three games for Dallas, which has won four in a row.

Cody Franson and Brandon Saad each had a goal for Chicago, which is 0-1-2 in the last three games. Forsberg had 32 saves in place of injured goalie Corey Crawford.

Radulov's goal came on the power play at 5:57 of the first period. He took a pass from Seguin low in the right circle and put a shot past Forsberg while falling onto his left knee.

The Blackhawks tied it 2 1/2 minutes later when Franson sent a wrist shot from the right point into the lower right corner of the net. It was his first goal in 16 games with Chicago since signing as a free agent in October.

Faksa restored a one-goal lead for the Stars at 12:15 of the second. Remi Elie passed to Faksa in the slot, and he sent a snap shot into the net.

Chicago came back again to tie it at 2. Saad skated in front and redirected Connor Murphy's drive from above the left circle.

The Blackhawks outshot Dallas 10-5 in a scoreless third period, but the Stars had the best chance during the final minute. Mattias Janmark skated in on Forsberg but shot the puck over the crossbar.

In overtime, Chicago had a better chance when Nick Schmaltz had a breakaway, but Bishop skated out to smother the puck in the left circle.

NOTES: Crawford allowed four goals in an overtime loss to Dallas on Thursday, then went on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury. Chicago recalled G J.F. Berube from Rockford of the AHL. ... The Stars had been 1 for 23 on the power play during the last eight games before Radulov scored, and they failed on their last four man advantages after that. ... Dallas is 10-2 at home, where they have won five in a row and outscored opponents by 19 goals in 12 games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Return home to play Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Stars: Travel to Colorado to play the Avalanche on Sunday night.

