Scores and Schedule

Boston 3 Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 1

Montreal 10 Detroit 1

Washington 4 Columbus 3

Vancouver 2 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5 San Jose 2

Carolina 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Nashville 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)

Arizona 5 New Jersey 0

Dallas 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Edmonton 7 Calgary 5

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Hartford 3 (OT)

Utica 2 Bridgeport 1 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Belleville 4 (SO)

Hershey 3 Milwaukee 0

Rockford 6 Texas 2

Rochester 5 WB/Scranton 2

Providence 4 Binghamton 2

Laval 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 2

Manitoba 4 Cleveland 0

San Antonio 4 Iowa 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Boston 116 Phoenix 111

Dallas 108 L.A. Clippers 82

Atlanta 114 Brooklyn 102

Cleveland 116 Memphis 111

Philadelphia 108 Detroit 103

Milwaukee 109 Sacramento 104

Denver 115 L.A. Lakers 100

New Orleans 123 Portland 116

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

---

NFL

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

---

