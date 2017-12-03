Sharks' Thornton fined for slashing Lightning's Johnson

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton $5,000 for slashing.

The punishment was issued Sunday by the league's player safety department.

Thornton slashed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson in the second period of Saturday night's game in Tampa, which the Lightning won 5-2.

The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

___