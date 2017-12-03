Slutsky leaves English club Hull after less than 6 months
HULL, England — Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky's first managerial role in English soccer lasted less than six months.
Second-tier Hull said Sunday that Slutsky has left his position by mutual consent. Hull is in 20th place in the 24-team League Championship and is on an eight-game winless run.
Slutsky took charge of Hull in June and was seeking to become the first Russian coach to manage in the Premier League.
