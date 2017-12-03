Stanford wins 2nd NCAA title, 3-2 over UCLA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stanford midfielder Jaye Boissiere scored the winner in the 67th minute as the Cardinal claimed their second NCAA women's soccer title with a 3-2 win over UCLA.

Boissiere's left-footed shot from 25 yards supplemented first-half goals from Kyra Carusa and Andi Sullivan to give Stanford its 23rd straight win this season and first title since 2011. The Cardinal dominated possession for much of the game, outshooting UCLA 15-5.

UCLA (19-3-3) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game on second-half goals from Canadian Jessie Fleming and Delanie Sheehan. However, Boissiere's shot curled just inside the far post, and UCLA was unable to find an equalizer.

Stanford dominated the first half, but it took a misplay by UCLA keeper Teagan Micah for the Cardinal to get on the board. Micah misplayed a carom pass by Stanford forward Catarina Macario, letting it bound over her head and on to Carusa's foot. The Cardinal forward quickly volleyed the ball into an open net 15 minutes into the game.

Ten minutes later, Sullivan made a timely cut through the UCLA defence , took a perfect pass from Madison Haley and was free just inside the penalty box. She whipped a right-footed shot past Micah.