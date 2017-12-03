Sunday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Sunday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 3 Chicago 1
Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Dallas 7 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Springfield 3
Providence 4 Bridgeport 1
Hershey 4 WB/Scranton 3 OT
Ontario 4 Tucson 2
San Jose 2 Bakersfield 1
---
NFL
Minnesota 14 Atlanta 9
San Francisco 15 Chicago 14
New England 23 Buffalo 3
Green Bay 26 Tampa Bay 20 OT
Jacksonville 30 Indianapolis 10
Baltimore 44 Detroit 20
N.Y. Jets 38 Kansas City 31
Miami 35 Denver 9
Tennessee 24 Houston 13
L.A. Chargers 19 Cleveland 10
New Orleans 31 Carolina 21
Oakland 24 N.Y. Giants 17
L.A. Rams 32 Arizona 16
Seattle 24 Philadelphia 10
---
NBA
Orlando 105 New York 100
Golden State 123 Miami 95
Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 106
Oklahoma City 90 San Antonio 87
Houston 118 L.A. Lakers 95
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man assaulted, robbed at ATM after agreeing to cash cheque for two men: Halifax police
-
Law aims to protect 'particularly vulnerable' Alberta pet owners from huge vet bills
-
Vast network of ice-age caves discovered under Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough
-
How Chris Garnier became a suspect in the killing of an off-duty police officer