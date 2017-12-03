Sports

Sunday's Games

Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 3 Chicago 1

Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Dallas 7 Colorado 2

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Springfield 3

Providence 4 Bridgeport 1

Hershey 4 WB/Scranton 3 OT

Ontario 4 Tucson 2

San Jose 2 Bakersfield 1

---

NFL

Minnesota 14 Atlanta 9

San Francisco 15 Chicago 14

New England 23 Buffalo 3

Green Bay 26 Tampa Bay 20 OT

Jacksonville 30 Indianapolis 10

Baltimore 44 Detroit 20

N.Y. Jets 38 Kansas City 31

Miami 35 Denver 9

Tennessee 24 Houston 13

L.A. Chargers 19 Cleveland 10

New Orleans 31 Carolina 21

Oakland 24 N.Y. Giants 17

L.A. Rams 32 Arizona 16

Seattle 24 Philadelphia 10

---

NBA

Orlando 105 New York 100

Golden State 123 Miami 95

Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90 San Antonio 87

Houston 118 L.A. Lakers 95

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular