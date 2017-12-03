Tina Weirather captures elusive gold in Lake Louise with super-G win

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won Sunday's women's World Cup super-G in Lake Louise, Alta.

It was her first victory in Lake Louise after finishing second five times in previous downhills and super-G races at the resort.

Weirather's winning time was one minute 18.52 seconds in sunny, clear conditions.

Switzerland's Lara Gut, who won last year's super-G, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer finished third in 1:18.79.

After crashing in the season-opening downhill Friday, American ski star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.

Vonn's teammate Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth Sunday after winning the previous day's downhill and placing third Friday.