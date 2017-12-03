Unbeaten Klaebo wins again in cross-country ski World Cup

LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo continued his explosive start to the cross-country World Cup on Sunday with his fifth win in a row.

The 22-year-old Norwegian stayed unbeaten this season with victory in Sunday's 30-kilometre skiathlon, the longest race of the season yet.

Klaebo caught and passed his Norwegian teammate Martin Johnsrud Sundby on the final sprint to win by 1.3 seconds, while Hans Christer Holund completed Norway's podium sweep in third, five seconds behind Sundby.

That leaves Klaebo with a 198-point standings lead over Sundby.