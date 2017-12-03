WHL Roundup: Giorgio Estephan has six points as Hurricanes down Oil Kings

EDMONTON — Giorgio Estephan had a goal and five assists to lead the Lethbridge Hurricanes over the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Taylor Ross and Jordy Bellerive each struck twice for the Hurricanes (13-13-1) with Dylan Cozens and Zane Franklin rounding out the attack. Calen Addison tacked on five helpers.

Colton Kehler and Brian Harris scored for Edmonton (6-19-2).

Reece Klassen turned aside 18 shots for the win in net as Boston Bilous made 31 saves in defeat.

Lethbridge was 5 for 6 on the power play and the Oil Kings were scoreless on four attempts.

---

ICE 4 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Duncan McGovern stopped all 27 shots he faced as Kootenay blanked the Blazers.

Dallas Hines, Sebastian Streu, Vince Loschiavo and Colton Veloso scored for the Ice (13-15-1).

Max Palaga combined with Dylan Ferguson for 21 saves for Kamloops (13-15-0).

---

PATS 4 HITMEN 1

CALGARY — Bryan Lockner and Koby Morrisseau had a goal and two assists apiece to lead Regina past the Hitmen.

Josh Mahura and Jake Leschyshyn also chipped in for the Pats (15-12-2) while Max Paddock made 17 saves.

Jake Kryski replied for Calgary (8-16-4) and Matthew Armitage turned away 26 shots.

---

BLADES 4 WINTERHAWKS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nolan Maier stopped all 46 shots he faced and Cameron Hebig had two goals and an assist as Saskatoon shut out the Winterhawks.

Braylon Shmyr scored once and added three helpers for the Blades (11-14-3). Josh Paterson chipped in with the winning goal and two assists.

Shane Farkas made 38 saves for Portland (20-5-1).