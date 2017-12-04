Full statement from Gregg Zaun, who was fired by Sportsnet for inappropriate behaviour

TORONTO — Below is a transcript of the full statement released Monday by former Sportsnet baseball analyst Gregg Zaun after he was fired Thursday following complaints by female colleagues of inappropriate behaviour and language.

Without any exception whatsoever, I want to issue an absolute apology for any harm or distress which may have been caused by my comments with any female colleagues over the recent past.

It has never been my intention to give offence to anyone. I have done a lot of soul searching over the last few days and know that my ignorance of the harm caused by my language does not excuse it — for which I accept responsibility. While I am well recognized for my unfiltered criticism of others within the sports world, which has made many critics and enemies — in ignorance I allowed a similar attitude to influence all aspects of my lifestyle, causing distress for female colleagues.

For more than 10 years now, I have had the privilege of working with the most amazing and talented people and I am agonized to learn that they were affected negatively by me. I apologize deeply to all my colleagues and friends for any offence. I cherish and am proud of our achievements working together.

In the past, when brought to my attention that I demonstrated poor judgement or language and gave offence, I sought to change my behaviour and apologize for any hurt caused. My remorse in the activities drawn to my attention by Rogers this week affecting unnamed individuals, is that it was never raised before and I naively believed that my language and behaviour were not considered offensive.

I regret my blindness to the impact of my actions that I would have corrected at the time, rather than allowing the harm felt to continue to fester.