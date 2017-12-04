Gulati will not seek 4th term as US Soccer president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati will not seek a fourth term, announcing his decision two months after the Americans failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.
Former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino are among the candidates for the election in February. USSF
The 58-year-old Gulati, who announced his decision Monday, has been a driving force in the USSF for more than 30 years. He helped put together the successful bid that brought the 1994 World Cup to the U.S. and served as executive
Gulati was a unanimous pick in March 2006 to succeed Bob Contiguglia, who served two terms. Gulati replaced Chuck Blazer on FIFA's executive committee in 2013 and continues to serve on the renamed FIFA Council. He also is chairman of the joint U.S-Mexico-Canada bid committee hoping FIFA will pick North America to host the 2026 World Cup.