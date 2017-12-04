Hales faces no charges over fracas, back in line for England

LONDON — The England and Wales Cricket Board says Alex Hales will face no criminal charges over a fracas outside a nightclub and is available for international selection again.

The batsman has not played for England, or any professional cricket, since he and Ben Stokes became embroiled in the late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub on Sept. 25. Both Hales and Stokes were suspended from England duty.

Stokes, who made his return to cricket for Canterbury Kings in New Zealand on Sunday, is still waiting to hear whether he will be charged following his arrest.