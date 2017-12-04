Lake Louise ski resort pleads guilty to cutting down endangered trees

CALGARY — A world-renowned Alberta ski resort has pleaded guilty to cutting down a stand of endangered trees.

The Lake Louise ski resort in Banff National Park was expected to go to trial today after it came to light in 2013 resort employees had cut down a stand of trees alongside a run that included at least 39 whitebark pine.

Instead, a representative for Lake Louise Ski Area entered guilty pleas to two charges — one under the Species At Risk Act and the other under the Canada National Parks Act.

The case has been put over for a week while the prosecution and defence finalize an agreed statement of facts.

The whitebark pine tree, native to high elevations, is threatened by invasive disease, fire and climate change.