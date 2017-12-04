Pelicans: Davis has no structural damage, status day to day

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans say magnetic resonance imaging of star forward Anthony Davis' injured pelvic area has not revealed any structural damage.

The club says Davis has been diagnosed with an abductor strain and will miss Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Beyond that, the club says Davis' status will be "day to day."

The 6-foot-10 Davis, who has been an All-Star the past four years, has played in 21 games this season, averaging 25.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

He was injured last Friday night in the Pelicans' loss at Utah and did not play Saturday night in Portland, when the Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans also have upcoming home games against Denver on Wednesday, Sacramento on Friday and Philadelphia on Sunday.

