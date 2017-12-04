Reigning world champions Gushue and Homan win early games at Olympic Trials

OTTAWA — World champion Brad Gushue hit a tap to score four points in the eighth end of an 8-6 victory over John Morris at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-1 in round-robin play while Morris, from Vernon, B.C., fell to 0-3.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., 4-2 in the other morning game.

Homan, the reigning world women's champion, had hammer in the 10th end and used it to score a single. She improved to 2-1 while McCarville dropped to 1-2.

Five rinks are undefeated entering the afternoon draw Monday at Canadian Tire Centre.

They include Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (3-0), Calgary's Chelsea Carey (2-0) and Casey Scheidegger (2-0) of Lethbridge, Alta., in the women's draw. Calgary's Kevin Koe (3-0) and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (2-0) are unbeaten in the men's draw.