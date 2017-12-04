Sabres placing veteran forward Matt Moulson on waivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are shaking up their underachieving roster by placing forward Matt Moulson on waivers with the intention of demoting him to the minors.

The move announced Monday involves a high-priced player who has had difficulty cracking the lineup. The 34-year-old Moulson has no points in 14 games and has been a healthy scratch in seven of Buffalo's past nine outings.

He's an 11-year veteran who is in the fourth year of a $25 million contract. The demotion leaves Moulson's long-term future with the Sabres uncertain, though he's due to make $5 million next season.

The move comes as Buffalo is in the midst of a 1-9-2 skid that's dropped the team into last place in the overall league standings.

Moulson's most productive seasons came during a five-year stretch with the New York Islanders, in which he had 118 goals and 223 points in 304 games.

The Sabres also recalled forward Evan Rodrigues from the minors in preparation to play at Colorado on Tuesday.

