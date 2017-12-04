Seattle moves ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Seattle is moving ahead with efforts to renovate the aging city-owned KeyArena into a premier venue that could be ready for an NBA or NHL team within three years.

The Seattle City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding with Los Angeles-based Oak View Group in a $600 million privately financed project to renovate KeyArena, formerly the home of the NBA's SuperSonics.

Oak View Group has been focused on acquiring an NHL franchise and turning KeyArena into a world-class NHL and concert facility with the potential of hosting an NBA team in the future.

The memorandum of understanding is the first step in a process that will include an environmental review and key supporting documents.