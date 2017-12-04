Sports

Thaddeus Young scored 20 to help Pacers rout Knicks 115-97

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots around New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points to lead seven Indiana players in double figures as the Pacers routed the short-handed New York Knicks 115-97 on Monday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Pacers (13-11), who led by 26 at half and 95-65 after three quarters

The Knicks (11-12) were without leading scorers Kristaps Porzingis (25.8 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.8 ppg) for a second consecutive loss. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained right ankle and illness and Hardaway has a lower left leg injury.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 13 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Dropped to 8-27 lifetime at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... F Courtney Lee was a prep star at Indianapolis Pike High School and got his first job in a coffee shop. ... Knicks great Bernard King was born on this date in 1956.

Pacers: Started a stretch of six consecutive home games through Dec. 15. They're 7-4 at home. . Hit 11 of 26 3-point shots. Entered second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (.397). ... Are 6-0 when scoring 120 points and 0-4 when scoring less than 100.

SWAT STREAK

Pacers centre Myles Turner blocked a shot in the first quarter to extend his streak of at least one block in every game this season. The third-year pro, whose 39 blocks rank second in the league, has had as many as three blocks in nine games.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT

The Knicks have rallied from double-digit deficits to win six games this season. That includes being down 19 at home in the third quarter of a 108-101 victory over the Pacers on Nov. 5. A 108-100 home win over Toronto on Nov. 22 turned on a 28-0 run in the third quarter, the longest run in the team's recorded history since 1991-92.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Wednesday they host Memphis, which has won eight of 10 against New York.

Pacers: Wednesday they host Chicago, which lost at home to Indiana 105-87 on Nov. 10.

