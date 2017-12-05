3rd test: India vs. Sri Lanka
NEW DELHI — Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.
India, 1st innings: 536-7 decl.
Sri Lanka, 1st innings:
(Overnight 356-9)
Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0
Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ishant Sharma 1
Angelo Mathews c Saha b Ashwin 111
Dinesh Chandimal c Dhawan b Ishant Sharma 164
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b Ishant Sharma 33
Roshen Silva c Dhawan b Ashwin 0
Niroshan Dickwella b Ashwin 0
Suranga Lakmal c Saha b Shami 5
Lahiru Gamage lbw b Jadeja 1
Lakshan Sandakan not out 0
Extras: (4b, 5lb, 2nb, 5p) 16
Total: (for ten wickets) 373
Overs: 135.3. Minutes: 574.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-75, 4-256, 5-317, 6-318, 7-322, 8-331, 9-343, 10-373
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 26-6-85-2 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 29.3-7-98-3, Ravindra Jadeja 45-13-86-2 (1nb), Ravichandran Ashwin 35-8-90-3.
India, 2nd innings:
Murali Vijay c Dickwella b Lakmal 9
Shikhar Dhawan st Dickwella b Sandakan 67
Ajinkya Rahane c Sandakan b Perera 10
Cheteshwar Pujara c Mathews b de Silva 49
Virat Kohli c Lakmal b Gamage 50
Rohit Sharma not out 50
Ravindra Jadeja not out 4
Extras: (1b, 2lb, 1w, 3nb) 7
Total: (for five wickets) 246 decl.
Overs: 52.2. Minutes: 254.
Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-29, 3-106, 4-144, 5-234.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-3-60-1 (1w), Lahiru Gamage 12.2-1-48-1 (3nb), Dilruwan Perera 11-0-54-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 5-0-31-1, Lakshan Sandakan 10-0-50-1.
Sri Lanka, 2nd innings:
Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5
Dhananjaya de Silva not out 13
Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0
Angelo Mathews not out 0
Extras: 0
Total: (for three wickets) 31
Overs: 16. Minutes: 67.
Still to bat: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-31.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Shami 3-1-8-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-2-12-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-2-5-2.
Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.
Toss: Won by India.
