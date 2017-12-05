Sports

3rd test: India vs. Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI — Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

India, 1st innings: 536-7 decl.

Sri Lanka, 1st innings:

(Overnight 356-9)

Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0

Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ishant Sharma 1

Angelo Mathews c Saha b Ashwin 111

Dinesh Chandimal c Dhawan b Ishant Sharma 164

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b Ishant Sharma 33

Roshen Silva c Dhawan b Ashwin 0

Niroshan Dickwella b Ashwin 0

Suranga Lakmal c Saha b Shami 5

Lahiru Gamage lbw b Jadeja 1

Lakshan Sandakan not out 0

Extras: (4b, 5lb, 2nb, 5p) 16

Total: (for ten wickets) 373

Overs: 135.3. Minutes: 574.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-75, 4-256, 5-317, 6-318, 7-322, 8-331, 9-343, 10-373

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 26-6-85-2 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 29.3-7-98-3, Ravindra Jadeja 45-13-86-2 (1nb), Ravichandran Ashwin 35-8-90-3.

India, 2nd innings:

Murali Vijay c Dickwella b Lakmal 9

Shikhar Dhawan st Dickwella b Sandakan 67

Ajinkya Rahane c Sandakan b Perera 10

Cheteshwar Pujara c Mathews b de Silva 49

Virat Kohli c Lakmal b Gamage 50

Rohit Sharma not out 50

Ravindra Jadeja not out 4

Extras: (1b, 2lb, 1w, 3nb) 7

Total: (for five wickets) 246 decl.

Overs: 52.2. Minutes: 254.

Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-29, 3-106, 4-144, 5-234.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-3-60-1 (1w), Lahiru Gamage 12.2-1-48-1 (3nb), Dilruwan Perera 11-0-54-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 5-0-31-1, Lakshan Sandakan 10-0-50-1.

Sri Lanka, 2nd innings:

Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 13

Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0

Angelo Mathews not out 0

Extras: 0

Total: (for three wickets) 31

Overs: 16. Minutes: 67.

Still to bat: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-31.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0, Mohammed Shami 3-1-8-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-2-12-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-2-5-2.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.

Toss: Won by India.

