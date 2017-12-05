AP source: Lefty Minor close to multiyear deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have another starting option with free agent left-hander Mike Minor close on a multiyear contract.

Minor, who will turn 30 the day after Christmas, was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with Kansas City. The Rangers will be looking to use him as a starter, like he was previously in Atlanta.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the completion of the deal with the Rangers was pending a physical for Minor, who missed two seasons because of shoulder issues before his impressive comeback last season in the Royals bullpen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement from the team.

Texas last week signed right-hander Doug Fister to a $4 million, one-year deal that could be worth up to $11.5 million over two seasons. Fister was the first of this year's 166 major league free agents to complete a big league contract and the first to switch teams.

When the off-season began, the Rangers had only left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez signed for their rotation next season,

The Rangers are also interested in Japanese pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani. Texas is believed to be one of seven MLB teams the potential two-way player is considering.

Minor was the seventh overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 amateur draft, and went 38-36 with a 4.10 ERA while starting 110 of 111 games with the Braves from 2010-14. He then missed two seasons because of shoulder problems before returning to the big leagues last year in Kansas City.

Minor became a free agent last month when he declined his $10 million option to stay with the Royals.

