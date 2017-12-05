Brown, Boswell lead Steelers to 23-20 win over Bengals
CINCINNATI — Chris Boswell kicked a field goal on the final play shortly after Antonio Brown caught a 6-yard touchdown pass — taking a hit to the head while landing in the end zone — and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals, rallying for a 23-20 victory Monday night.
Down 17-0 early, the Steelers (10-2) extended their best start since 2004 in a physical game with a couple frightening injuries. Brown's touchdown tied it at 20 with 3:51 to go, setting up Boswell's 38-yard field goal, his second straight winner in the closing seconds.
The Bengals (5-7) simply can't find a way to beat their Ohio River rival, not even after getting off to the big early lead. They've dropped six straight against Pittsburgh, including the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win at Paul Brown Stadium that included another Bengals meltdown.
Pittsburgh lost leading tackler Ryan Shazier to a back injury in the first quarter. The linebacker was taken off the field on a cart and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was carted off in the fourth quarter after JuJu Smith-Schuster
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update on Shazier's status after the game.
There were 11 personal fouls in another acrimonious rematch in their hard-edged series. The Bengals self-destructed with 13 penalties for 173 yards.
The AFC North-leading Steelers remain tied with New England for best record in the conference. They host the Patriots on Dec. 17.
OTHER INJURIES
Steelers: Brown missed practice last week with a toe injury. He moved slowly during pregame warmups but started and finished with eight catches for 101 yards.
Bengals: CB Adam "Pacman" Jones intercepted a pass on Pittsburgh's opening possession and hurt his groin on the play and didn't return. Running back Joe Mixon suffered a concussion late in the first half.
UP NEXT
Steelers host second-place Baltimore (7-5) next Sunday night in their fourth prime-time game of the season. They won at Baltimore 26-9 on Oct. 1.
Bengals host the Bears (3-9), completing a stretch of three straight home games. Cincinnati is 3-2 at Paul Brown Stadium this season.
