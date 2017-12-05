Chelsea Carey tops Allison Flaxey 9-3 to remain unbeaten at Olympic Trials

OTTAWA — Calgary's Chelsea Carey kept her perfect record intact Tuesday morning with a 9-3 rout of Toronto's Allison Flaxey at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey opened with a deuce and had a six-point lead at the mid-game break. She joined Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones at 4-0 after nine draws of round-robin play at Canadian Tire Centre.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers (2-2) came through with a draw to the button in the 10th end for a 7-5 victory over Toronto's John Epping (1-3) in the other early game.

Jones was scheduled to play Casey Scheidegger (2-1) of Lethbridge, Alta., in the afternoon. In the feature men's game, Calgary's Kevin Koe (4-0) was to play Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (3-0) in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday. The winners will represent Canada at the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics.

———