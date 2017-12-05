Haye-Bellew heavyweight rematch set for May 5
LONDON — The heavyweight rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew has been rescheduled for May 5.
The original date for the all-British rematch was Dec. 17, but it was postponed after Haye sustained an injury to his bicep.
Bellew stepped up from cruiserweight to win the first fight with an 11th-round stoppage of Haye, a former world heavyweight champion. Haye fought from the sixth round with an Achilles injury.
