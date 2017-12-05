OHL Roundup: Luchuk hat trick leads Spitfires over Rangers 8-5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk scored a hat trick as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Kitchener Rangers 8-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Luke Boka scored twice for the Spitfires (16-10-2), including the eventual winner at 11:32 of the second period.

Jake Smith, Lev Starikov and Daniel D'Amico also scored for Windsor.

Adam Mascherin led the Rangers (18-10-2) with three goals and Cole Carter and Adam Liska supplied the rest of the offence.

Michael DiPietro kicked out 38 shots for the Spitfires. Chris McGonigle combined with Luke Richardson for 29 saves for Kitchener.