Otero agrees to $2.5 million, 2-year contract with Indians

CLEVELAND — Indians reliever Dan Otero has agreed to a $2.5 million, two-year contract with Cleveland that includes a 2020 team option and could be worth $3.9 million plus bonuses over three seasons.

Otero agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal on Friday as the deadline approached for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. The agreement announced Tuesday calls for salaries of $1.1 million next year and $1.3 million in 2019. The Indians have a $1.5 million option for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout.

Otero can earn an additional $100,000 a year in performance bonuses based on games finished.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been steady and dependable for manager Terry Francona since Otero was acquired from Philadelphia for $112,000 before the 2016 season.

Otero went 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 games last season as Cleveland won the AL Central. Otero went 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA in 62 appearances in 2016, when the Indians reached the World Series.

He has walked just 19 of 511 batters during his tenure with the Indians.

Otero is 20-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 272 major league games for San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.

