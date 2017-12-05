QMJHL Roundup: Klima hat trick leads Sagueneens over Drakkar 4-2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kevin Klima scored a hat trick as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens downed the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Klima scored the eventual winner shorthanded 7:00 into the second period and Jeremy Diotte also scored for the Sagueneens (12-14-3).

Gabriel Fortier and Ivan Chekhovich scored for the Drakkar (12-15-1).

Alexis Shank turned aside 25 shots for Chicoutimi. Justin Blanchette made 31 saves for Baie-Comeau.

The Sagueneens went 2 for 6 on the power play. The Drakkar were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 4 PHOENIX 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped all 31 shots he faced as Blainville-Boisbriand shut out the Phoenix.

Joel Teasdale had two goals and an assist for the Armada (20-5-2) and Alex Barre-Boulet and Alexandre Alain also scored.

Evan Fitzpatrick made 25 saves for Sherbrooke (14-10-7).