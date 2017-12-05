Tim Cahill leaves A-League, might be headed back overseas

MELBOURNE, Australia — Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill will leave Melbourne City and the A-League, likely to play overseas again ahead of next year's World Cup.

Cahill, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday, has started just one game for City this season. He said when Australia qualified for the World Cup last month he needed more game-time to get ready for the 2018 tournament.

"Qualifying for the World Cup has been a great adventure, and it would be a massive honour to represent my country in Russia. That will be my focus in the coming months," Cahill said in a statement. Cahill played a crucial role in Australia's qualifying run for Russia but after Ange Postecoglou quit as Sooceroos coach last month, there's no guarantees when it comes to future selection.

Cahill will spend the next month at least without a club because the international transfer window is closed.

Australia's all-time leading scorer — 50 goals in 104 matches — did not make clear where his next destination will be. Leagues in the United States and China, where he has previously played, are in the off-season , as are those in Japan and South Korea.

Cahill played more than 200 games each in England with Millwall and Everton from 1998 to 2012.