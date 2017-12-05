Sports

Vitali Klitschko and Erik Morales win election to Boxing HOF

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Vitali Klitschko, of Ukraine, shows the world championship belt. after he knocked out Orlin Norris, of the United States, in the first round of a WBO heavyweight title fight in Munich, Germany. Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik Morales, and light middleweight champion Ronald Wright have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The Induction ceremony is June 10, 2018, in Canastota, N.Y. (AP Photo/Camay Sungu, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Vitali Klitschko, of Ukraine, shows the world championship belt. after he knocked out Orlin Norris, of the United States, in the first round of a WBO heavyweight title fight in Munich, Germany. Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik Morales, and light middleweight champion Ronald Wright have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The Induction ceremony is June 10, 2018, in Canastota, N.Y. (AP Photo/Camay Sungu, File)

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik Morales, and light middleweight champion Ronald Wright have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

German promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray also were elected as non-participants and observers. Elected posthumously were Sid Terris in the old-timer category, and ring announcer Johnny Addie and promoter Lorraine Chargin in the non-participant category.

Voting was conducted by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

The induction ceremony is June 10, 2018, in Canastota, New York.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular