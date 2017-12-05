West Indies skipper Holder banned for 2nd test v New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Skipper Jason Holder has been fined and banned for the second test against New Zealand after his West Indies lineup maintained a slow over rate during their heavy series-opening loss in Wellington.
International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad imposed the ban and fined Holder 60
The rest of the West Indies players were fined 30
Broad said that because Holder had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate
The second test starts Saturday in Hamilton.