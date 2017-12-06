Bengals safety Iloka has 1-game suspension overturned
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Wednesday, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit to Antonio Brown's head on Monday night.
Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each got a one-game suspension from the NFL in the aftermath of Pittsburgh's 23-20 win at Paul Brown Stadium. Iloka hit Brown in the head while trying to break up his game-tying touchdown catch.
Smith-Schuster was suspended for
The Bengals (5-7) host the Bears (3-9) on Sunday.
___
