Dembele returns to training nearly 3 months after surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, left, duels with Getafe's Juan Torres Ruiz "Cala" before getting injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Barcelona at the Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outside Madrid. Spanish league teams are seldom happy when playing at Getafe's small stadium in southern Madrid, no matter the result of their matches. Win or lose, teams have been complaining of poor field conditions at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, which has been attracting more attention than the hosts' decent Spanish league campaign so far. Barcelona had already complained of the stadium's field, saying it helped cause Ousmane Dembele's injury. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

BARCELONA, Spain — Ousmane Dembele trained with his Barcelona teammates for the first time since rupturing a thigh tendon nearly three months ago.

Dembele, the most expensive signing in Barcelona's history, joined the rest of the group for the first part of Wednesday's session and then continued with his recovery routine.

The 20-year-old Dembele hurt his left leg in the team's 2-1 win at Getafe on Sept. 16. It was one of his first matches since being signed from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach nearly 150 million euros ($177 million).

Dembele underwent surgery in Finland three days after getting injured. The club said at the time that he was expected to be sidelined for about four months.

Barcelona has not given a new timetable on Dembele's return.

The club leads the Spanish league with 36 points, five more than Valencia.

