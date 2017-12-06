FIFA lifts Kuwait's 2-year ban from international soccer
A
A
Share via Email
ZURICH — FIFA says it has lifted Kuwait's ban from international soccer.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in Kuwait to confirm the government is no longer interfering in how the soccer federation is being run.
FIFA says the "Kuwait Parliament has adopted a new sports law" which complies with its statutes.
The ban was imposed in October 2015, leaving Kuwait unable to play its World Cup qualifiers. Because the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying program was linked to the World Cup, Kuwait also dropped out of the continental competition.
Kuwait remains suspended by the International Olympic Committee. Its athletes competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as an independent team.
Most Popular
-
Nenshi says Seattle deal shows a 'larger universe of options' for arena
-
A Nook for those in need: Downtown cafe allows customers to buy coffee for those who can't afford it
-
Transgender youth avoid health care due to stigma: UBC study
-
"I am not afraid:" Marpole residents rally to welcome housing for homeless