Llorente nets 1st Tottenham goal in winning end to CL group

LONDON — Fernando Llorente's wait for a Tottenham goal ended in his 17th game on Wednesday, netting the opener in a 3-0 victory over APOEL for the Champions League Group H winners.

On his fourth start since joining from Swansea, Llorente scored on the turn after meeting Serge Aurier's cross in the 20th minute before setting up the second.

Son Heung-min played a one-two with Llorente on the edge of the area before striking low into the net in the 37th at Wembley Stadium.

With top spot already secure, Tottenham was able to make eight changes from the side that drew at Watford 1-1 in the English Premier League.

Like Llorente, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou seized his chance. The French midfielder scored his first goal since joining the London club in August 2016 with a deflected shot in the 80th after waltzing through the Cypriot side's defence .

Tottenham enters the round of 16 draw on Monday after collecting 16 points — more than any other team across the eight groups — after being eliminated at this stage a year ago.

But Tottenham could still face a tough team when the competition resumes in February, since Bayern Munich and Juventus finished second in their groups.

APOEL exited Europe after finishing on the bottom of Group H.

Also, Borussia Dortmund lost to second-place Real Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday.

