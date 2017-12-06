MacDonald scores winner in overtime to lift Devils over Rocket 2-1

LAVAL, Que. — Jacob MacDonald scored 31 seconds into overtime to lift the Binghamton Devils to a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Bracken Kearns tied the game with a second-period goal for the Devils (8-11-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots for the win.

Jeremy Gregoire had the lone goal for Laval (10-9-6), the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate, in the first period. Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves in the losing effort.