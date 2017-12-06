Proposed site for A's ballpark falls through

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics' proposed site for a new ballpark near Laney College fell through with the board of the Peralta Community College District.

A's President Dave Kaval and his team had considered this the top spot and had engaged in conversations with community members, officials and business owners in the area in hopes of building a privately financed ballpark to open as soon as 2023. Kaval's group had finalized three spots, also including one near Jack London Square in downtown Oakland and the current site of the Oakland Coliseum that the club shares with the NFL's Oakland Raiders.

The A's released a statement Wednesday: "We are shocked by Peralta's decision to not move forward. All we wanted to do was enter into a conversation about how to make this work for all of Oakland, Laney, and the Peralta Community College District. We are disappointed that we will not have that opportunity."

