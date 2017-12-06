QMJHL Roundup: Bramwell, Lynch lead Voltigeurs past Sea Dogs 4-3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Connor Bramwell and Robert Lynch had a goal and an assist apiece as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 on Wednesday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Guay scored the winner midway through the second period for Drummondville (20-8-2) and Cedric Desruisseaux also chipped in.

Joe Veleno struck twice for the Sea Dogs (8-17-6) and Ostap Safin had the other.

Olivier Rodrigue kicked out 26 shots for the win. Alex D'Orio made 23 saves in defeat.

The Voltigeurs were 2-for-5 on the power play while Saint John was scoreless on six attempts.

---

REMPARTS 3 DRAKKAR 0

QUEBEC CITY — Dereck Baribeau stopped all 24 shots he faced and Olivier Garneau scored twice as the Remparts shut out Baie-Comeau.

Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (19-9-4).

Antoine Samuel turned away 42 shots for the Drakkar (12-16-2).

---

CATARACTES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jan Drozg scored the only goal in the shootout and Mikhail Denisov stopped 35 shots to lift the Cataractes over Halifax.

Simon Benoit and Jeremy Martin found the back of the net in regulation for Shawinigan (9-21-1).

Filip Zadina and Arnaud Durandeau had goals for the Mooseheads (17-8-5) while Alexis Gravel made 30 saves.

Halifax's Connor Moynihan was given a match penalty for boarding at 14:40 of the first period.

---