Rangers introduce lefty Mike Minor on a 3-year contract

ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent left-hander Mike Minor has agreed to a three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.
Minor was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with Kansas City. He previously was a starter for Atlanta before missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons with shoulder issues.
Minor, who turns 30 the day after Christmas, became a free agent last month when he declined his $10 million option to stay with the Royals. He was 38-36 while starting 110 of 111 games in Atlanta from 2010-14.
