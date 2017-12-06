Secret recordings emerge as key evidence at FIFA bribe trial
NEW YORK — Secret recordings made with the help of a onetime Brazilian sports marketing executive have become key evidence at the New York corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials.
Jose Hawilla began helping make the recordings for the FBI after his arrest in Miami in 2013.
The defendants are among 40 soccer officials, businessmen and entities charged in the sprawling scandal that's embroiled the sport's governing body.
The trial continued Wednesday and is in its fourth week.